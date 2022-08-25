The following comes from the minutes of the Bald Knob Artists meeting held Aug. 3.
The August meeting was called to order by president Ruth Cook at 1 p.m. Aug. 3. There were 20 members, and guests were present.
She introduced the speaker for the day, member Becky Stormer, who gave an introduction to folk art, both traditional and modern. Stormer had an array of two-dimensional paintings in acrylics, pen and ink, mixed media, collage and a number of examples of her ceramics and pottery work, which included folk art on them.
The following are a few takeaways from her presentation: In traditional folk art, there has to be squiggles (graceful lines) and dots included in the art work. Tole work is an example of traditional folk art. Stormer showed a platter and even some Chinese folk art of geese done on a mat with gouache. She showed some Ukrainian artwork that included a lot of dots, which are to represent berries.
