SML Library to hold book sale

The public can shop a cornucopia of treasures at the Friends of the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library’s Fall Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone may also get in on the early deals if they shop at a members-only preview sale on Friday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Not yet a Friend of the Library member? Join at the library and attend the preview sale for the best selection. Memberships may be purchased for as little as $10 in advance or at the door.
Treasures will include used and new hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks and other media. Attendees may pick up some books for children and teens, many at $0.25 or $0.50 each. Also in abundance are religious and inspirational books, classics and paperbacks. Some of the classics are leather-bound collector’s editions.
