Bank of Botetourt broke ground Nov. 24 for its newest office at 410 South Pollard Street in Vinton.
The new building will be approximately 2,700 square feet and will include an ATM with deposit capabilities. This office will also house the bank’s mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage.
“This office will be the bank’s third new office in four years, something that is unprecedented these days,” stated bank President and CEO G. Lyn Hayth III during the groundbreaking. “As the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area, we are pleased to continue the expansion of our services during a time of consolidation in the region’s financial industry. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint to better serve the community, residents and businesses.”
The Bank worked with Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers to develop the building and site plan. G&H Contracting Inc. will begin site preparation and building in the near future. Bank of Botetourt will have a formal ribbon cutting and public grand opening celebration with the Town of Vinton and the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce upon its completion in 2021.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 12 retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.