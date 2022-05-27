The Hunger, Poverty, Action Group (HPAG) at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta recently hosted its first “Empty Bowls” event to raise awareness and funding for hunger relief.
For a minimum $20 donation, guests were able to choose a handcrafted pottery or wooden bowl, mug, plate or vase and received a simple meal of soup, bread and dessert. The bowl or other pottery piece they had chosen was theirs to keep as a reminder that there are empty bowls in the community.
A silent auction also offered larger/special items, including vases containing flower arrangements. A local artist was on hand to explain the pottery making process.
Over $4,500 in funds were raised for donation to the God’s Provision and Heavenly Manna food pantries in Rocky Mount.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.