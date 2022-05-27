Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome Atlanta-based folk rock act Drivin N Cryin to the stage Sunday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. with doors opening an hour beforehand.
During its nearly four-decade career, Drivin N Cryin has become known for its live shows and fan base. Along the way, DNC has picked up a gold record and released 9 full-length albums and a handful of EPs.
Drawing influence from a wide array of musical elements, Drivin N Cryin has developed a unique sound over the years.
Their name derives from the eclectic nature of this sound: a little drivin’ rock ‘n’ roll and a little country twang.
“Fly Me Courageous,” “Straight to Hell” and “Honeysuckle Blue” lead the list of fan-favorite tracks.
Tickets are sold at harvester-music.com.
