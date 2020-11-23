Due to new state restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, Bridgewater Plaza representatives announced the cancellation of their annual Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza event, which had been scheduled for Nov. 28.
“New mandates prohibit public gatherings of more than 25 people, so it’s not feasible for us to hold the event this year,” said Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House owner Kevin Gray, who was helping to organize the event. “Of course we’re disappointed, but the safety of those in the Smith Mountain Lake community is most important right now as the virus continues to spread.”
Gray noted that Small Business Saturday, a national movement that encourages people to shop locally for the holiday season, will continue to take place Nov. 28.
“We’d love to see visitors on that day and throughout the holiday season support our local businesses, and we ask that all please wear masks and socially distance,” Gray said.
