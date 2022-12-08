Bower Center for the Arts will host an opening reception Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. for Dawn Richerson’s exhibit, Blue Ridge Blessings: Epiphany & an Echoed Invitation in the Terrace Gallery.
This is the culmination of her residency as recipient of the 2022 Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist Program at Bower Center. She will present a brief gallery talk at 6 p.m.
Dawn is an artist who is inspired by the soul of place and the natural world. On long walks in the woods, she often documents what she sees and experiences with photography and writing. Later, she takes these field notes and explores her subject matter further, primarily through painting.
