Smith Mountain Eagle is hosting the 2022 Best of the Best awards competition in multiple categories where you can vote for your favorite business in the Smith Mountain Lake area for a chance to win $100.
Voting will end at 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, and winners will be announced in the April 27 edition of Smith Mountain Eagle. To cast your vote, fill out the official ballot in this edition with your favorite choices in the Smith Mountain Lake area. The ballot also serves as your entry form for the random prize drawing.
Please include the complete name of the establishment, person or place for which you are voting. Only one ballot per person is allowed.
The votes are broken down into different categories such as best businesses, restaurants, automotive services and people.
After filling out the ballot, cut it out of the paper and bring original ballot in person or mail it to: Smith Mountain Eagle, 1650 Scruggs Road, Wirtz, VA 24184. Ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, so if mailing, please factor in delivery time.
No photocopied ballots will be accepted. Call 540-719-5100 with questions.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
