Low water levels warnings issued by Appalachian Power downstream of Claytor and Leesville Dams

Appalachian Power (AEP) has requested that boaters, kayakers, tubers and others who are accessing downstream of Claytor and Leesville Dams for recreational purposes to be advised that water levels on the New and Roanoke Rivers could rise rapidly, beginning today, June 5, 2023, and fluctuate throughout the rest of the week.
With high temperatures expected by the National Weather Service this week, an independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states has notified AEP that it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants, should the regional electrical grid need to be called upon, according to AEP. Water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes, while water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.
The Claytor Dam is operated by AEP. Leesville Dam is part of the Smith Mountain Project, a 636-megawatt pumped storage hydroelectric facility on the Roanoke River. The Roanoke River is the largest of the two main tributaries to Smith Mountain Lake, with the second one being the Blackwater River.
For additional information and updates, visit AEP’s website at aep.com/recreation/hydro.
