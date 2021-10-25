SML Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus is ready to present its annual show.
“Love is In the Air” a singing medley of romantic numbers about girls they adored past, present and fictitious. Also featured will be several performances of audience favorites by their own quartets.
The show will be presented at Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg on Thursday evening Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for advance purchase or $10 at the door at Bedford Visitors Center or Givens Books in Lynchburg.
In Moneta, the show will be presented at Radford Baptist Church on Friday night, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m.
The guest quartet in Moneta will be the award winning “Razzmatazz.” Advance tickets are available in Moneta at the SML Visitor Center, Mama Ann’s Gifts & Goodies and in Bedford at Bedford Visitors Center. Buy advance tickets for $10. They will be $12 at the door.
“We promise you a most entertaining barbershop-style experience,” the SML Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus stated. “Bring your kids and grandkids. Children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by adults. Come and enjoy the show.”
For further information, see smlharmeneers.com or call 540-721-9600.
