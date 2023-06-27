Lake & More Weekly Calendar: Week of June 28th - July 4th
Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

LIVE MUSIC

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28TH 

Jerry Wimmer  

7 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta  

More info: 540.719.1547

THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH

Karaoke Night

7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy

More info: 540.721.1632

FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH

Creasy  

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Fables and Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916

Southern Shine at the SML Pavilion

6 – 9 p.m.

1123 Celebration Avenue, Moneta  

More info: smlpavilion.com

Phlegar Hill at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill 

6 - 9 p.m.

400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.912.0221

Michael Wayne Dill at Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)  

6  – 9 p.m.

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369 

Jake Earles

6 - 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)

480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

TJ Ellis at Water’s Edge Country Club 

(members and guests only) 

7 - 10 p.m.

1825 Waters Edge Drive, Penhook

More info: 540.576.1556 

Papa Thump 

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta  

More info: 540.719.1547

The Dundies

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy

More info: 540.721.1632

Blackwater Band 

8 p.m.

SML Moose Lodge #2346

1174 Morgans Church Road, Bedford

More info: 540.297.7183

SATURDAY, JULY 1ST

Marie Anderson

2 - 5 p.m.

Drifter’s Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta 

More info: 540.297.0055

Haze & Dacey  

2 – 5 p.m.

Fables and Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916

Tate Tuck Duo at Coop & Crue’s Cove Party at Smith Mountain Lake 

3 – 6 p.m.

Accessible by water - Channel Marker W1 (across from the dam) 

The Frequency at Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market 

5 – 8 p.m.

435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount  

More info: 540.483.9211 

Ben McNulty 

5 - 8 p.m.

Beale’s

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5113

Glam’r Kiti at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill 6 - 9 p.m.

400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540.912.0221

Twin Creeks String band at Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)  

6 – 9 p.m.

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

Bill Fuller at Living Proof Beer Company 

6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

50 W. Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

KARAOKE AT HOT SHOTS  

7 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta  

More info: 540.719.1547

JD Ross at Rocky Mount Burger Company

7 - 10 p.m.  

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337 

TJ Ellis 

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar

1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.5001

That 80’s Show presented by Out of Spite at Mango’s Bar & Grill

7:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

SUNDAY, JULY 2ND 

Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett  

1 – 4 p.m.

Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

The OddFellows 

2 – 5 p.m.

Fables and Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview

More info: 540.420.0916

NASHANGELES

6 - 9 p.m.

Mango’s Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy

More info: 540.721.1632

Wood & Strings

6 – 8 p.m.

Portside Bar & Grill

3619 Airport Road, Moneta

More info: 540.297.7100

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28TH

Independence Day themed trivia at Living Proof Beer Company 

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

50 W. Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Sip & Shop at The HomeGrown Co.

4 – 8 p.m.

Fables & Feathers Winery

On-site: Kind Baking Co., Patina Creek Silver

Rylor & Co Designs

100 E Main Street, Bedford

More info: 540.583.5619

THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH 

Texas Hold’em Poker 

6 – 8 p.m and 8 – 10 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH

40th Annual Rotary Independence Festival at Franklin County High School

5 – 10 p.m.

Music by Fuzzy Logic

Fireworks begin at dark

Proceeds benefit Town of Rocky Mount’s new dog park

FREE admission

700 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

Beginner’s Woodburning Workshop at Wild Woods

6 p.m.

5860 Jubal Early Hwy, Hardy

More info: 540.721.0321

SATURDAY, JULY 1ST 

2023 Fire Worx Fest at Downtown Moneta 

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Worx performs from 6-10pm

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Admission $15; kids under 10 years old FREE

Free parking

All proceeds benefit Moneta Fire Department

1123 S Old Moneta Road, Moneta

BeastLake 5K & Obstacle Course 2023 at EastLake Community Church

7:45 p.m.

Tickets: beastlake5k.com

Proceeds support Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

More info: 540.297.0966

Furniture Painting Demo at Reclaimed

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vintage dealers and artisans onsite

14190 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1670

Independence Day Golf Cart Parade

7 p.m.

Mitchell’s Point Marina

Awards for Most Patriotic, Most Original, and Crowd Favorite

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Cruisin’ Rocky Mount 

5 – 10 p.m.

Lowe’s Rocky Mount parking lot: raffle ticket sales and prizes on display; proceeds benefit purchase of 325 backpacks stuffed with school supplies for elementary students to be distributed all 12 Franklin County elementary schools; Rocky Mount Smokehouse food truck; Franklin County High School parking lot: Cruisin’ Rocky Mount Merch Trailer, raffle ticket sales, 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children, Pink Lemonade Food by Haven Assembly of God Church

Rocky Mount Smokehouse lot: Twin Creeks String Band from 7 – 10 p.m.; Schewel’s parking lot: B-99 radio station on-site, Dale’s Diner food truck; raffle ticket sales; 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children; Farmer’s Market - Downtown Rocky Mount: retail vendors; Raven’s Hot Dogs; The Frequency performing from 5 – 8 p.m. 

SUNDAY, JULY 2ND

Dell Iron Project FREE boat-in concert presented by the Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

4 p.m.

With support from Carilion Clinic to benefit Bernard Healthcare Center - Free Clinic of Franklin County

Donations can be made at bernardhealthcare.com/donate-now; Accessible by boat only; Cliffs of Smith Mountain Lake (Channel Marker B29)

Fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina 

7 – 11 p.m.

Watch by boat or at the marina

Benefits Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Operation Command - donations accepted at Mitchell’s Point Marina office

TUESDAY, JULY 4TH

All American Festival & Fireworks at Spring Valley Farm 

4 – 10 p.m.

Live music, fireworks at dark, petting zoo, over 19 food trucks, craft vendors, games, and activities for kids, free to attend

1191 Horseshoe Bend Road, Moneta

More info: 540.685.3249

Parkway Marina Fireworks 2023

Live music and activities for kids

Fireworks after dark; can be seen by water near Channel Marker R8

16918 Smith Mountain Lake Pkwy, Huddleston

More info: 540.297.4412

