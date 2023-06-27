Lake & More Weekly Calendar: Week of June 28th - July 4th

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
LIVE MUSIC
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28TH
Jerry Wimmer
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH
Karaoke Night
7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy
More info: 540.721.1632
FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH
Creasy
4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Fables and Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Southern Shine at the SML Pavilion
6 – 9 p.m.
1123 Celebration Avenue, Moneta
More info: smlpavilion.com
Phlegar Hill at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
6 - 9 p.m.
400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.912.0221
Michael Wayne Dill at Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
6 – 9 p.m.
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Jake Earles
6 - 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
480 Tanyard Rd, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
TJ Ellis at Water’s Edge Country Club
(members and guests only)
7 - 10 p.m.
1825 Waters Edge Drive, Penhook
More info: 540.576.1556
Papa Thump
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
The Dundies
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy
More info: 540.721.1632
Blackwater Band
8 p.m.
SML Moose Lodge #2346
1174 Morgans Church Road, Bedford
More info: 540.297.7183
SATURDAY, JULY 1ST
Marie Anderson
2 - 5 p.m.
Drifter’s Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.297.0055
Haze & Dacey
2 – 5 p.m.
Fables and Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Tate Tuck Duo at Coop & Crue’s Cove Party at Smith Mountain Lake
3 – 6 p.m.
Accessible by water - Channel Marker W1 (across from the dam)
The Frequency at Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market
5 – 8 p.m.
435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.483.9211
Ben McNulty
5 - 8 p.m.
Beale’s
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5113
Glam’r Kiti at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill 6 - 9 p.m.
400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540.912.0221
Twin Creeks String band at Rocky Mount Smokehouse (formerly Buddy’s BBQ)
6 – 9 p.m.
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Bill Fuller at Living Proof Beer Company
6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
50 W. Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
KARAOKE AT HOT SHOTS
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
JD Ross at Rocky Mount Burger Company
7 - 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
TJ Ellis
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Tequila Bar
1640 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.5001
That 80’s Show presented by Out of Spite at Mango’s Bar & Grill
7:30 - 11:30 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
SUNDAY, JULY 2ND
Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett
1 – 4 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
The OddFellows
2 – 5 p.m.
Fables and Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Drive, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
NASHANGELES
6 - 9 p.m.
Mango’s Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy
More info: 540.721.1632
Wood & Strings
6 – 8 p.m.
Portside Bar & Grill
3619 Airport Road, Moneta
More info: 540.297.7100
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28TH
Independence Day themed trivia at Living Proof Beer Company
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
50 W. Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Sip & Shop at The HomeGrown Co.
4 – 8 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
On-site: Kind Baking Co., Patina Creek Silver
Rylor & Co Designs
100 E Main Street, Bedford
More info: 540.583.5619
THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH
Texas Hold’em Poker
6 – 8 p.m and 8 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH
40th Annual Rotary Independence Festival at Franklin County High School
5 – 10 p.m.
Music by Fuzzy Logic
Fireworks begin at dark
Proceeds benefit Town of Rocky Mount’s new dog park
FREE admission
700 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
Beginner’s Woodburning Workshop at Wild Woods
6 p.m.
5860 Jubal Early Hwy, Hardy
More info: 540.721.0321
SATURDAY, JULY 1ST
2023 Fire Worx Fest at Downtown Moneta
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The Worx performs from 6-10pm
Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Admission $15; kids under 10 years old FREE
Free parking
All proceeds benefit Moneta Fire Department
1123 S Old Moneta Road, Moneta
BeastLake 5K & Obstacle Course 2023 at EastLake Community Church
7:45 p.m.
Tickets: beastlake5k.com
Proceeds support Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta
More info: 540.297.0966
Furniture Painting Demo at Reclaimed
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vintage dealers and artisans onsite
14190 Booker T Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1670
Independence Day Golf Cart Parade
7 p.m.
Mitchell’s Point Marina
Awards for Most Patriotic, Most Original, and Crowd Favorite
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Cruisin’ Rocky Mount
5 – 10 p.m.
Lowe’s Rocky Mount parking lot: raffle ticket sales and prizes on display; proceeds benefit purchase of 325 backpacks stuffed with school supplies for elementary students to be distributed all 12 Franklin County elementary schools; Rocky Mount Smokehouse food truck; Franklin County High School parking lot: Cruisin’ Rocky Mount Merch Trailer, raffle ticket sales, 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children, Pink Lemonade Food by Haven Assembly of God Church
Rocky Mount Smokehouse lot: Twin Creeks String Band from 7 – 10 p.m.; Schewel’s parking lot: B-99 radio station on-site, Dale’s Diner food truck; raffle ticket sales; 50/50 raffle to benefit Franklin County elementary school children; Farmer’s Market - Downtown Rocky Mount: retail vendors; Raven’s Hot Dogs; The Frequency performing from 5 – 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 2ND
Dell Iron Project FREE boat-in concert presented by the Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
4 p.m.
With support from Carilion Clinic to benefit Bernard Healthcare Center - Free Clinic of Franklin County
Donations can be made at bernardhealthcare.com/donate-now; Accessible by boat only; Cliffs of Smith Mountain Lake (Channel Marker B29)
Fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina
7 – 11 p.m.
Watch by boat or at the marina
Benefits Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Operation Command - donations accepted at Mitchell’s Point Marina office
TUESDAY, JULY 4TH
All American Festival & Fireworks at Spring Valley Farm
4 – 10 p.m.
Live music, fireworks at dark, petting zoo, over 19 food trucks, craft vendors, games, and activities for kids, free to attend
1191 Horseshoe Bend Road, Moneta
More info: 540.685.3249
Parkway Marina Fireworks 2023
Live music and activities for kids
Fireworks after dark; can be seen by water near Channel Marker R8
16918 Smith Mountain Lake Pkwy, Huddleston
More info: 540.297.4412
