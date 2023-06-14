**JUNE 14, 2023 UPDATE TO STORY RELEASED ON JUNE 13, 2023**
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by an SUV in Franklin County on June 12, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Six Mile Post Road, just west of Pepper Road in Franklin County.
A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Six Mile Post Road when the vehicle lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossing the center line. The SUV struck two motorcycles: a 2009 Yamaha and a 2001 Kawasaki, which were traveling east.
The Chevrolet was driven by Ronald Wayne Patterson, Jr., 27, of Hurt, Va. Patterson fled the scene on foot after the crash and was taken into custody a short time later.
The 2009 Yamaha was driven by James Benjamin Trail, 31, of Ferrum. Trail was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.
The 2001 Kawasaki was driven by 19-year-old Brandon James Carson, of Ferrum. Carson was wearing his helmet. He was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.
Patterson was charged with Felony Hit and Run.
The crash remains under investigation.
