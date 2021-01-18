Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument (FBTWNM) has partnered with Rocky Mount Elementary School to bring cheer to teachers and staff there.
FBTWNM visited in December and are getting ready to donate hand crocheted hats, scarves and cards to the Guidance Department for distribution as needed (all made by Friends Vice President Marsha Melkonian).
The FBTWNM Board meets monthly virtually, and its next meeting is at 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
In addition, FBTWNM is now signed up with Kroger Community Rewards Program. This is in addition to receiving a small profit from purchases via smile.amazon.com (shop and choose Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument as your nonprofit),
Visit www.kroger.com/i/community/community-rewards or choose Community Rewards from a phone app.
Users can log into their Kroger card account, search for FRIENDS OF BOOKER T. WASHINGTON NATIONAL MONUMENT either by name or special ID VU931, and click enroll. New users will need to create an account and have a Kroger rewards card.
Link the Kroger card account to the Friends group. Every time you check out at any Kroger, the group gets a kickback.
“If you already do this for other churches or organizations, consider switching back and forth to choose the Friends from time to time,” FBTWNM stated.
