During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting July 11, approval is sought to establish a nursing home advisory board and to adopt bylaws.
It was noted how several other county departments have formal advisory boards that convene on a routine basis, meeting four times per year.
To remain consistent with existing practice, a Nursing Home Advisory Board with bylaws were adapted from recently amended bylaws of the Agriculture Economic Development Advisory Board.
With a draft of the bylaws now available, county staff is proposing a five-member board be appointed with three-year terms.
Those who seek membership on this board need to have one of the following backgrounds and experiences:
• Two members with a clinical healthcare background.
• One member who represents a large employer.
• One member with a professional background in finance.
• One member who serves in the top leadership role for a religious congregation.
