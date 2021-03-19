It’s the middle of fire season and the Franklin and Bedford counties have already seen dozens of brush fires.
Area forester Bill Sweeney with the Virginia Department of Forestry said the weather has been the biggest cause with the high winds, dry heat and low relative humidity, which can cause fires to spread rapidly.
Last Thursday, the National Weather Service changed its forecast from a Wildfire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning in many areas.
“The fire danger right now is the highest that it’s been all fire season – in fact, we have not seen conditions like these for a couple of years,” said John Miller with the Virginia Department of Forestry in a statement Thursday. “In dry conditions like this, if a wildfire starts it will be very difficult to suppress and is very dangerous.”
Just in the last week in the Smith Mountain Lake area, Franklin County had brush fires on Meadow Drive off Eton Road, on Bluewater Drive and on Clearwater Drive. In Bedford County, there were brush fires on Red Horse Drive, Pilot Mountain Road, Saunders Grove Road, Saunders Road and Widermere Court.
In the Callaway district, a brush fire Thursday covered 33 acres before it was contained. Sweeney said it was the “perfect storm” for a fire to spread as it was 80 degrees, extremely dry, low relative humidity and high wind.
He also said it can be caused by people dumping ashes before they’re cold, burning leaves and burning brush piles.
“Those are the more common things that people do that are not malicious,” Sweeney said.
He mentioned that the missteps one can make is not looking at what the weather conditions will be for the day and not understanding the nature of how a fire can spread during those weather conditions.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
