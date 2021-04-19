The 2021 Vinton Dogwood Festival is sponsoring a Virtual Shoebox Parade for all ages.
Grab a “shoe box” or something similarly inspiring — start with a base like a box from a recent online order delivery, an old shoe box, a crate, a tub, or a container of choice. It does not have to roll. It just needs to be able to be “pulled” by string for the actual parade.
Entries may be made from things one already has at home. Participants could use flowers from their yard, craft supplies, construction paper, dolls/action figures, paper mache, clay, paint, markers, sequins, seeds, or anything else they can find to bring their float to life. Floats can showcase an original design, recreate (or improve upon) a historical parade float, or tell a story. The category awards include: Commercial Float, Family/Individual Float, Non-profit Organization, School Club or Sports Team. There is no entry fee.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
