House fire occurs in Moneta

A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta.
The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire.
Medic 14-8 of Bedford County Fire and Rescue (BCOFR) arrived to find a house with flame showing. County 3 of BCOFR added a tanker task force to the incident and another engine company due to short staffing. Rescue Engine 81 with five members and Tanker 8 with one arrived to the fully involved structure fire and went to work. Medic 14-8 B passed command to Training 1 for the rest of incident.
Companies from across the county worked to get the fire under control and turned over to the Fire Marshall Office. No injuries were reported.
Also responding were Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Rescue Squad 7, Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13), County 3 BCOFR deputy chief and County 10 BCOFR lieutenant.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, units that responded were Ladder 1, Tanker 1, Wagon 10, Tanker 10, Rescue Engine 8, Tanker 8, Tanker 13, Utility 13, Engine 51, Tanker 5, Medic 14-8, Medic 7-4, County 3, County 10, Training 1 and FM1.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.