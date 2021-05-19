There aren’t that many churches in the state that were founded before the United States was formed in 1776, but Morgan’s Baptist Church at 2086 Morgans Church Rd. is one that hit the milestone of 250 years.
The church celebrated its 250th anniversary this past weekend and celebrated the construction of its new cabin, which was finished one week prior and was the main focal point of the celebration.
Peter Fisette, who was the chairman of the 250th annual celebration project, said that when the church realized they were coming up on the anniversary, he was put in charge of coming up with a theme. He got that idea after coming in contact with a picture inside the church.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.