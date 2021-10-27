A male student in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female student in a girls bathroom at Stone Bridge High School, a judge ruled Monday in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
The victim was represented by The Stanley Law Group, located in Moneta.
According to reports, the teenagers had previously met in the girls bathroom a couple of times for consensual sexual encounters. The girl agreed to meet in the bathroom again on May 28 but did not consent to the sexual encounter and was forced to perform sex acts.
Sen. Bill Stanley of The Stanley Law Group of Virginia released the following statement on behalf of the Smith family after Monday’s outcome in the criminal case:
“We are relieved that justice was served today for the Smiths’ daughter. This horrible incident has deeply affected the Smith family, and they are grateful for today’s outcome.
“No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life. She is a very smart and strong young woman, and she is deeply loved by her parents. Both Jessica and Scott Smith will continue to do everything in their power to protect her, and help her through this difficult time in her life. The Smith’s daughter is a survivor, and a fighter, and we are confident that she will grow even stronger with each passing day.
