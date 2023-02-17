A massive brush fire spanning more than 100 acres was battled Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Huddleston due to a downed power line, followed by another brush fire in Huddleston three days later.
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), its crew was dispatched to the area of Old Firetrail Road and Carters Mill Road in Bedford County at 2:14 p.m. last Wednesday for the report of a large brush fire.
Units arrived on scene to find a fire that was too large to determine its size. Assistant Chief 7 established command and requested additional resources.
Saunders Volunteer Fire Company (Company 10), Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Huddleston Volunteer Rescue Squad (Squad 7), Altavista Fire Department and the Department of Forestry responded with units to provide assistance.
Rough terrain and heavily wooded area caused difficulty for crews in containing the fire. A Virginia Department of Forestry dozer was able to create a fire line out from the head of the fire to stop it before it reached any residential areas.
No injuries and no standing property were damaged.
Once the fire was contained, the scene was turned over to the Virginia Department of Forestry, which remained on scene through the night to monitor the fire lines.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a downed power line.
“This was one of the largest fires in our recent history, and we could not have brought it under control without the assistance of our neighboring fire departments,” Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated. “Thank you for your time and efforts.”
Units that responded were Brush 7, Brush 7A, Attack 7, Utility 7, Command 7, Brush 10, Brush 10A, Tanker 10, Brush 8, Brush 82, Tanker 8, Brush 1, Support 1, Altavista Attack 810, Forestry 1, Forestry 2, Forestry 3, Dozer 15, Medic 7-5, Logistics 1 and Investigator 1605 from the Fire Marshal’s Office.
According to Responding Fire, Brush 83, Altavista B10, Support 1, Drone 1 Bedford, Dozer 14 and Medic 7-3 also responded.
Another brush fire occurred in Huddleston three days later.
According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, its crew was dispatched to Whistlestop Way in Bedford County at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, for the report of a brush fire.
Brush 7 arrived on scene to find the fire up the railroad from Whistlestop, moving up a steep incline toward residences at the top of the hill.
Additional resources were requested, and Saunders Volunteer Fire Company, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, Huddleston Volunteer Rescue Squad and Moneta Volunteer Rescue Squad responded as well.
Despite the adverse conditions of the steep terrain and limited access, personnel were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it before it reached any of the residences.
“Thank you to all other agencies for your assistance,” Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated.
Units responding were Brush 7, Brush 7A, Attack 7, Command 7, Tanker 10, Brush 8, Brush 82, Tanker 8, Medic 7-5 and Medic 8-3.
