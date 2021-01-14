Local entrepreneur, Jessica "J Bohn" Bishop, today announced a new service she is offering to the Smith Mountain Lake community - social media marketing partnerships and mentoring.
Bishop, a Smith Mountain Lake native, has championed the social retail industry since 2013, ranking among the top 1% of her company each year. She has earned top awards in sales and recruiting and spent a lot of her time training her teams and presenting at National Sales Conferences on topics that would help others advance in the industry and find success like she has in the social selling world.
She has spent the last eight years using social media platforms to build her own brand and connect with her target audience, proving very successful in building lasting relationships and repeat customers no matter what she's sharing. Currently, Bishop offers a personal design and gifting service through her women's clothing and accessories brand which she operates 99% online.
With 2020 forcing many local businesses to resort to social platforms for customer engagement, Bishop immediately saw the need for providing training to others on the basics of how to operate digitally. For example, two retail businesses located at Bridgewater Plaza secured Bishop’s services when she offered assistance in this media.
"It was truly before the pandemic started that I knew of the need our area had for social media assistance," stated Bishop. "As a member of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and serving on the Ambassador Council, I've built many relationships with local business owners and I'm learning they don't have a dedicated social media manager for their pages. A lot of them try to juggle running their business and sharing to social media daily which can be a full-time job in itself."
Since 2019, Bishop has taken on managing the accounts of multiple businesses here at SML including two premier waterfront restaurants, a Real Estate and Vacation Rentals company, as well as two different salons and spas. Effective January 2021, she decided to take it a step further and put an LLC behind "KEEPin' Up with J Bohn" to expand her service portfolio.
With the hiring of Trevor Smith, Social Media Marketing Specialist, Bishop is now accepting clients to manage social media strategy and offering a mentoring program where small business owners who don't want to commit to a monthly agreement can utilize Bishop as a tool for growing their brand online as needed.
Haley Shively, owner of Gracefully Crafted in Penhook, had her first mentoring session with KEEPin' Up with J Bohn the first week Bishop offered them.
"From the moment we met, we instantly clicked! J Bohn is such a kind person, and is very helpful and intelligent in her field. My one hour session flew by and she answered all of my questions and helped me learn things I need to improve upon, as well as helping me realize what I have also done well! I’ve already booked another session & can’t wait to meet up again," said Shively.
"KEEPin' Up with J Bohn is dedicated to helping small, local businesses here at Smith Mountain Lake grow their social media presence. As a destination location, I know how important it is to try and reach those vacationers to the lake before they get here, keeping them thinking about us all year long. In addition, going in to my ninth year in the social selling industry, I feel that I have the experience necessary to coach others in this industry on the things I feel I’ve implemented that are working,” added Bishop.
