The controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, which plans to run south of Smith Mountain Lake, has suffered another legal setback in a Virginia court.
In late June, the proposed natural gas pipeline and its developer, Equitrans Midstream Corp., was denied a motion by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, to receive new judges to consider the various permits and legal challenges that must be resolved in order to proceed with the 303-mile pipeline.
In its motion, Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) requested that a randomly-selected panel of three judges be appointed, which was met by a five-word response from the Court of Appeals.
“The court denies the motion,” read the decision.
Although the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has 15 working judges and a computerized system in place to randomly select three-judge panels to weigh in on various cases, the court allows the same three judges initially selected to a case to remain with it.
