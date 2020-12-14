The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated last Wednesday that Shannon Elaine Dalton is sought on burglary and grand larceny warrants in connection to a burglary of a residence in the 6000 block of Stewartsville Road.
No updates as to her possible whereabouts have been provided as of today.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the burglary Nov. 30, in which the victim reported the larceny of many firearms, tools, cash and a motor vehicle from the property.
Dalton was identified as a suspect in the case. Warrants for burglary and two counts of grand larceny have been obtained, and she is considered a fugitive.
Anyone with information on this crime may contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit http://cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device.
Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
