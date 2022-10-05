A local business that specializes in helping stranded local boat owners and assisting with the removal of sunken vessels throughout Smith Mountain Lake was showcased on the season finale of The Weather Channel’s “Deep Water Salvage” on Aug. 7.
Rick and Nancy Ellett of Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake joined forces with a dive team from Lake Hickory Scuba in North Carolina to raise a nearly 40-year-old, 28-foot cabin cruiser that recently sank into the lake adjacent to a dock near channel marker R22.
“It was sunk at the docks. It looks like a bilge pump had failed. It was a 28-foot 1984 Carver cabin cruiser (that had sunk). The bow was still out of the water,” said Sea Tow’s Rick Ellett in a recent interview, adding that the water depth was approximately 12 feet at the stern of the sunken vessel. “We contracted divers out of Lake Hickory,
