BTWNM to host local author

On Saturday, Oct. 29, local author Sheridan Brown will provide a presentation and book signing of her recently published book, “The Viola Factor,” a historical fiction about the life of Viola Knapp Ruffner, the woman who was influential in the early and newly emancipated life of Booker T. Washington.
There will be two, 45-minute programs offered during the day at the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy, starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A light reception provided by The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument will follow each program.
