Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) announced Jan. 3 that he is seeking re-election this November in the newly drawn 7th Virginia State Senate District.
Due to last year’s redistricting by the Virginia Supreme Court, the newly formed 7th Senate District is now comprised of the City of Galax, Grayson County, Carroll County, Patrick County, Martinsville/Henry County, Franklin County, Floyd County and part of Wythe County.
Stanley represents 79 percent of the new 7th District currently as the senator for the 20th Senate District. In 2011, Stanley was first elected in a special election to replace Congressman Robert Hurt in the 19th Senate District, and he has served as the senator for the 20th Senate District since 2012. He has been the Whip of the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus for nine years.
