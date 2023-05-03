Benjamin Franklin Middle School students participate in 'Creek Week'

The Western Virginia Water Authority (Authority), Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), and Blue Ridge Soil and WaterConservation District are partnering once again with Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) for their annual Creek Week program. Eachspring, all Franklin County sixth grade students use the outdoor classroom built on the school’s property to study the water quality of Powder MillCreek. This year, students will be at the creek on April 25, April 27, April 28, May 3 and May 4.
Started in 2013 by the Western Virginia Water Authority to give students the opportunity to learn about watersheds, environmental impacts ofpollution and best management practices to improve water quality in their own community, this program features classroom education andhands-on learning along Power Mill Creek on the campus of BFMS.
Prior to going to the creek, educators from the Authority conduct individualized classroom instruction using a model of a watershed to help the students understand watersheds, point and non-point source pollution and best management practices. A simulation activity where students search for and classify benthic macroinvertebrates is also used in the classroom so the students understand how the macroinvertebrates they find in the creek can be usedas indicators of water quality. During creek week, the students rotate through different volunteer-run stations at Power Mill Creek, usingchemical tablets and electronic readers to test for temperature, pH and dissolved oxygen.
Students also get the opportunity to collect and analyze benthic macroinvertebrates from the creek alongside master naturalists from SMLA to determine the health of the stream. “Thisis always such a meaningful and memorable experience for the students. The environmental learning outside of the classroom provides a comprehensive approach to environmental literacy and an introduction to education and careers in the environmental field,” statedLaura Schirmer, Public Relations Specialist at the Western Virginia Water Authority. “We enjoy working with local organizations that have shared environmental education goals to make this program happen for the school each year.”
The SMLA volunteers helping students in the stream are trained and certified stream monitors who conduct semi- annual streamassessments on 17 tributaries to Smith Mountain Lake. Geoff Orth, the Save our Streams Chair for SMLA explained that “water quality of the streams is an early indicator of water quality at the lake.” Volunteers from Clean Valley Council and students from Ferrum College are also participating in the program. “We are thrilled to have environmental science students assisting this year,” shared Frances Lash, Ferrum College Biology Instructor. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to apply their coursework knowledge while alsogiving back to the local community.”
