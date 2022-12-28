To prepare for frigid cold temperatures and high winds on Friday, Dec. 23, Bedford County had announced that there would be limited hours at waste convenience centers.
“For the safety of the public and employees, Bedford County waste convenience centers will have limited hours on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24,” the county stated on Thursday.
Hours on Friday were 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and tentative hours on Saturday were 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents were asked not to call 911 to report an outage but to report an outage to the power company. If there were any electrical hazards and emergencies such as powerlines across a road or a fire due to downed electrical lines, then residents should call 911.
The Bedford County Department of Social Services planned to work with various churches in Bedford County to serve as warming stations if the need arose.
Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue announced that in case of significant ice, response times may be delayed as ambulances navigate local roads safely.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.