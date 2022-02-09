The Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, represented by Appalachian Mountain Advocates, moved to intervene in a lawsuit to help defend the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board’s denial of an air permit for the proposed Lambert Compressor station.
If built, the station would connect the beleaguered Mountain Valley Pipeline to the proposed “Southgate” extension into North Carolina. The conservation groups filed the motion in response to a lawsuit by the Mountain Valley Pipeline that seeks to reverse the board’s decision.
The Sierra Club claims that the Mountain Valley Pipeline has already subjected nearby communities to “disproportionate health impacts,” and if the permit had been granted, communities would be exposed to additional air emissions of carbon monoxide, fine particulate matter and formaldehyde — substances known to contribute to respiratory problems, heart disease and cancer.
