After lots of discussion, disagreements, uncertainty and controversy, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to move forward with construction of the new Glade Hill Fire & Rescue EMS station that will be located near the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Turtle Hill Road.
It will be on five acres of land and cost more than $5 million.
At the last meeting, the board voted to table the proposal to build the new station. This was to allow time for Union Hall supervisor Tommy Cundiff to form a committee that included a few members of the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
