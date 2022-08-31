A police pursuit involving a dump truck in Huddleston occurred Monday, in which the driver was charged with felony eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence, assault on a family member and property damage, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Aug. 29, at approximately 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
When deputies arrived in the area, the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, deputies discovered that an assault and property damage had occurred.
Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the suspect allegedly refused to stop, leading deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and ended in the Town of Bedford, at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect was identified as Steven Harold Behnke, 53, of Lynchburg, and arrested with the aforementioned charges.
Behnke is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Amherst Facility without bond.
“I would like to also thank the Virginia State Police, Bedford County Dispatch, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Town of Bedford Police Department for their assistance in this incident,” Sheriff Mike Miller stated.
