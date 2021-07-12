The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
On Saturday, July 10, The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person report for Alyssa Heare, 17.
Heare was last seen in the 5200 block of Jordantown Road, Vinton, in Bedford County at approximately 2:30 a.m. wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and white shorts.
Heare may have traveled to the Roanoke area and is not believed to be endangered at this time.The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with any information on Alyssa Heare’s location, contact the sheriff's office immediately at 540-586-7827 or by dialing 911.
One may also submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or the PSTIPS3 app on a mobile device. Those who offer tips via Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.
