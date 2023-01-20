The boss of Westlake Towne Center’s newest business has a button nose, silky hair, decorative neckwear and an adorable toothy grin.
And he’s oh such a good boy!
Four-year-old Barkley is a laid-back Yorkshire terrier who oversees his domain with the quiet confidence of a guy who knows that he can rely on others to do all the work. In his case, that would be his owners, Hal and Brenda Turner, who hustled to open their Westlake store in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Barkley’s Pet Market celebrated the grand opening of its Westlake Towne Center location Dec. 3 and 4.
The Turners moved to Smith Mountain Lake from Pennsylvania in 2018 after retiring from the farm and feed industry. The couple was looking to leave behind the strenuousness of that trade, which involved the daily stocking of dozens of 50-pound feedbags.
They opened their first pet supply store in Rocky Mount in December 2018, and they gained a loyal customer base from Smith Mountain Lake. Many of those customers encouraged the couple to open a second location closer to the lake. Last summer, the couple heard that the ABC store was relocating from its storefront beside Subway to the Kroger shopping plaza. They saw potential in the available space and made the decision to go for it.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.