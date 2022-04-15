The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was recognized for obtaining accreditation for the fifth year in a row at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, March 28.
According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office website, this accreditation demonstrates how the office was able to “exceed a rigorous set of standards set forth by the Commonwealth of Virginia and earn accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission … This accreditation confirms that the law-abiding citizens of and visitors to the County may have confidence that their law enforcement agency is among the finest in America.”
Sheriff Mike Miller opened by thanking the board and talked about his excitement and humbleness for the hard work that was put in to achieve this accreditation again, which involves 191 accreditation standards.
Todd Clingenpeel, a manager at the Virginia Accreditation Center for the Department of Criminal Justice Services, talked about what all they looked for in an office to reach accreditation. Clingenpeel noted the courtesy and professionalism of the Bedford County Sherriff’s Office staff.
“The Bedford County Sherriff’s Office is functioning at a very high level,” Clingenpeel said.
Clingenpeel went on to marvel at the police officer’s care and approachability to those in the county and their dedication to achieving excellence.
Chief Keith Hartman of the Buena Vista Police Department, who is also a part of the accreditation commission, spoke next and presented the Bedford County Sherriff’s Office with a certificate of re-accreditation and talked about the difficulty of obtaining this certificate in general, let alone for five consecutive years.
Two accreditation accessors followed up by discussing their observations from accessing the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
One said, “We came into the county as accessors, but left feeling like family.”
Miller then named all the police officers in attendance and gave them gifts for the accreditation. Miller and fellow officers received a standing ovation at the meeting for their accreditation accomplishment and tireless work to protect Bedford County.
