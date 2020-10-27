No strangers to the Bower Center for the Arts (BCA) stage in Bedford, New Standard is back Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
“Focusing on quality sound and entertaining performance, New Standard Bluegrass keeps bluegrass music alive for our generation and future generations to enjoy,” the Bower Center stated.
In addition to original bluegrass and gospel tunes written by the band members, New Standard offers a mix of traditional bluegrass and gospel music, honoring Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, Reno & Smiley and The Stanley Brothers, just to name a few.
Concert goers can enjoy BCA’s open galleries, featuring the Orange and Unsung Heroes Exhibitions.
This concert may sell out as seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Health and safety guidelines will be followed including mask wearing, social distancing and temperature screenings at the door.
Concert goers are advised to get their tickets early to ensure reserved seating. Advance tickets only are $20 at cvatickets.com/newstandardbluegrass. Cash bar and concessions will be available, with all proceeds benefitting the arts in the community.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization holding the belief that the arts create transformative experiences. BCA’s mission is to make visual and performing arts available to the Bedford region, to become a creative force and an educational resource for the community, and to harness the economic vitality of the arts.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.