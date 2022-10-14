Horizon Behavioral Health recently announced the recent addition of a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) to its wellness team, now serving adults in the town of Bedford and Bedford County.
Christine Gilmore, PMHNP, comes to the central Virginia region from New Mexico with 12 years of experience as a nurse practitioner. While practicing in a variety of settings, including urgent care, home care, primary care and outpatient primary care, Gilmore recognized that there was a bleak disconnect between the number of psychiatric referrals she needed to make and the number of psychiatric providers able to receive them. As a result, she dedicated the next four years of her career to the field of psychiatric medicine.
