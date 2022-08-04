Dan Hildebrand, singer-songwriter and musician, will perform a casual and free concert at the Vinton History Museum on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 210 E. Jackson Ave.
His performance will include traditional, original and historical songs.
“Whether playing his soulful ballads or his light-hearted tunes, his songs will always bring a smile to audiences,” the Vinton Historical Society stated.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
