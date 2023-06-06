For the love of the game: Pittsylvania County baseball standouts selected to play for Otterbots this summer

It’s a game in which success is measured by a path that goes full circle, both beginning and ending at a plate named home.
This is baseball in its simplest form. It could easily cause a riot among baseball bluebloods who might find the brevity of it blasphemy. That can be expected. But it’s also the beauty of baseball. It brings out passion like no other sport in the world. It’s not a game. It’s a love affair that gets romanticized and ridiculed in the same breath more than any marriage can measure up against. It’s also nearly always a one-sided argument. In other words, those who put baseball before God, country and family - the loudest of the loudest - are often the ones who have never been on the diamond, but would give anything to be, even just once.
So much about baseball is nothing more than drama meant to distract the spectators while the players play a game they never want to end. It is an impossible game to perfect. It delivers far more in failure than any measure of success. It’s 9 vs 1, with every odd stacked against the one at bat. Hitting a round ball with a round bat: the most difficult thing to do in all of sports. Connecting with the ball for a base hit three out of 10 times is considered Hall of Fame worthy. Outrunning a ball that’s thrown four times faster than any human can pace against is ludicrous. But boy is it fun to try.
The simplicity of baseball is in finding the way back home against all the odds. It is the epitome of greatness in feeling. It’s comrade. It’s rivalry. It’s victory and defeat. But above all else, it’s a feeling that is never forgotten as the one that started on a field with friends early on in life and who learned lessons together that will never be forgotten.
What makes understanding this perspective so important is because it’s exactly what drives three baseball standouts from Pittsylvania County who have been given what everyone truly wants in life: a chance to feel carefree like a child again. Or in their case, to keep it alive as long as they can. Jacob Moore and Carrington Aaron, who played at Chatham High School and Raymond Ladd, who played at Tunstall High School, are playing baseball this summer for the Danville Otterbots. In the fall, they will each attend college to play baseball on scholarship. Ladd and Moore are heading to Radford. Aaron is Virginia Tech-bound.
Newly graduated students face the reality of what the summer following high school means in different ways. It’s a coming-of-age story of sorts - the last summer of childhood as they have only known it, and likely won’t realize how fast it has gone by until they are much older. It’s the end of one era – a transition - and the beginning of another.
For Moore, Aaron and Ladd, their transition from high school to college is not the same as it is for students not playing collegiate sports. They begin college with the responsibility of doing well in the classroom and on the field. These three young men reflected baseball to them is a chance to keep the childhood game and dreams of playing it as long as they can alive. Their transition to college and baseball begins this summer playing six games a week for six weeks. Playing baseball under the lights, with young men who all know how significant the opportunity is they have in front of them: the opportunity to go to a new ballfield close to home and begin the next stage of playing a game that hopefully continues well into the future. For the love of the game – because it’s what they love to do.
Moore’s love of the game goes back to four years of age. He began playing travel ball at age six. He shines as an outfielder, but it’s at the plate that he makes fireworks happen. A .475 batting average tells the whole story. On the grading scale, that would be a low F. On the baseball field, he’s a Rhode Scholar. A batting average like his attracted a lot of interest from colleges. Scouts from Liberty, East Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Clemson, James Madison, Longwood, Liberty and Radford all recruited him. He was offered his first scholarship in the 9th grade – from Liberty. But a day later, he accepted an offer from Radford. Radford is getting more than a baseball standout in Moore, though. He’s just as strong in the classroom as on the field – graduating from Chatham High School with a 4.0 GPA. He plans to study business. Moore’s goal is to play Major League Baseball, but he knows having a back-up plan is important. Playing baseball professionally is a dream that he will chase as long as he can. But he also said that he recognizes that Father Time is undefeated. He has no problem accepting that. It’s one of the lessons he learned in baseball, along with failure being inevitable. He noted that failure makes victory even sweeter because of how hard he has to work for it. Baseball teaches players to savor every positive moment, every little victory, while learning from failure and leaving the rest on the field.
“My parents are my inspiration,” said Moore. “They gave me the opportunity to play a game I love. It has taught me more about life and what it means to make every moment matter.”
Moore is the exception to the norm when it comes to having the opportunity to play baseball at a Division-I school, and to play for the prestigious Appalachian League this summer. Not many kids experience that. As a baseball star, the expectation is that he watches a lot of baseball on television and attends baseball games in person. He does neither. Nor does he have a favorite baseball player. He loves the game – playing the game on a field with friends that he will have for life.
Ladd will join Moore at Radford this fall and as a teammate on the Otterbots this summer. The right-handed pitcher out of Tunstall High School said he looks forward to the opportunity to be on the same side of the ball as Moore despite playing against each other at rival high schools. “We grew up playing with one another since we were six-years-old,” said Ladd. “We are all intense competitors. We want to beat one another. But we’re also friends. I’m excited to play together on the same team.”
Ladd recalled falling in love with the game at age six. His father took him to Boston Red Sox games, as well as to games at the Salem Red Sox stadium. He grew up admiring and modeling his game after former Red Sox player David Ortez. His goal is to also play Major League Baseball. At Radford, he will study business with a focus on finance. Like Moore, Ladd graduated with a 4.0 from high school. He received interest from Virginia Tech, East Tennessee State, Virginia Commonwealth University and Longwood, but chose Radford for the coaching staff, especially Christian Bourne, the Highlanders’ pitching coach.
Ladd said that what motivates him most is having the odds stacked against him. “I see other baseball players make it to the pros, so I ask myself, ‘why not me?,” said Gladd. “I work as hard as I can and never leave any reason to have regrets. It’s the consistency of staying balanced that keeps me level-headed.”
Ladd recalled his most memorable experience as a player in high school was defeating rival Halifax High School his senior year to capture the district title. “It was on senior night, which made it even more special,” he said. “I had one of the best games of my career, pitching seven innings and striking out 13 batters on the way toward the win. I’ll never forget it.”
Aaron, who played second base and middle infield at Chatham High School, heads to Virginia Tech this fall where he will play short stop. He takes a .400 batting average to the Otterbots and eventually to the Hokies.
“My love for the game began when I was five-years-old,” said Aaron. “I had a pitcher’s net in the backyard, and I would spend hours playing outside. I’ll never forget what it feels like to play the game as a kid. It’s what drives me to be my best.”
At Virginia Tech, Aaron plans to study agribusiness. He gives credit to his parents for inspiring him to play, for encouraging him to play and for giving him the opportunity to do what he loves so much. Like Moore and Ladd, Aaron aspires to play Major League Baseball, but he’s ready to focus on getting his degree and continue his success in the classroom onto college.
When the Otterbots take the field this week for their first game of the summer season, a group of college freshman and sophomores who don’t all know one another will join as teammates to play the game of baseball, and to become friends. The instant connection is baseball as these athletes step on the field and begin playing the game they love. The lights will shine bright, the crowd will cheer, the games and entertainers will be out in full swing. Hot dogs, cotton candy and ice cream will fill up bellies and hearts the same. Families will have the time of their lives being in the presence of greatness, excitement and fellowship.
But in the backdrop in the shape of a diamond, a field of new adults will be playing the game they learned to love as children, drowning out the noise of the crowd and all the hustle and bustle around them. The focus becomes the sights and sounds of baseball being played, the child within each reflecting through their spirits and souls and reminding them all what’s most important in life: to have fun while going through it. They won’t always be a child, but there’s nothing wrong with being one at heart, whether playing the game of baseball or passing it on their children – it and lessons it teaches, the greatest of all being that baseball is about loving something for the simplicity it offers and never losing sight of it.
Among the winds and whispers of the crowd, somewhere on a baseball field there will always be echoes of the words by Elizabeth Akers Allen in her poem, “Rock Me to Sleep”: “Backward, turn backward, O Time, in your flight. Make me a child again, just for tonight.” It’s not an echo that is heard; it’s one that is felt.
The simplicity of baseball. There’s a reason it’s called “America’s Past Time.” It’s family, friends and the fundamentals of goodness coming together to remind us about what’s most important: time from the past to hold onto and continue to carry on. It’s easy to see and feel if you focus on the simple joy and greatness displayed on a baseball field.
For three young men from Pittsylvania County, playing for the Otterbots this summer will be time of their lives. Most people don’t know that until it’s long passed. Moore, Aaron and Ladd know it, and they are enjoying the present for the moment. For them, there’s no better place for that than on a baseball field. Watch for it and feel the joy with them as they savor every moment, just as they should, for as long as their love of the game lets them play.
