Franklin County High School was recognized by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ (DWR) Virginia Naturally Schools Recognition Program.
The DWR Virginia Naturally Schools Recognition Program is the official environmental education school recognition program of the commonwealth. The goal of the program is to recognize those exemplary efforts undertaken by Virginia schools to increase the environmental awareness and stewardship of its students.
The schools’ environmental efforts also support the Profile of a Virginia Graduate through the development of the students’ Communication, Collaboration, Critical Thinking, Creative Thinking and Civic Responsibility.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.