Keyanta K. Robinson, 20, of Madison Heights, was arrested Feb. 24 in Pinellas County, Fla., on first degree murder warrants out of Appomattox County for the murder of Carlos L. Rose of Bedford County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office today.
The remains of Rose, who had been reported missing, were discovered in a burned vehicle on Oct. 21, 2020, near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest in Appomattox County.
Robinson was also wanted out of Amherst County on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges unrelated to the homicide.
Robinson was extradited from Florida back to Virginia by Appomattox and Amherst deputies on March 17. He is currently being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.