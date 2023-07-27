The story about the lake camp

I have adventure out today to explore a new lake. We live in the rolling hills of North Carolina . I was born here and have never venture far. Our father is a Godly man and a farmer . He keeps a close rein on all of us. I have two brothers and two sisters I am the oldest. We all have chores on the small 100 acres patch we call home. Our farm is In the pediment area of North Carolina. We are just north of poor, but happy and have dreams.
It is 1968, new things fast cars, music, sock dances. Life was waiting to be lived.
I have reached the ripe age of seventeen a senior at the local high school, and have not yet had a girlfriend. I love the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking and swimming. I am in great phyical shape and my mind is set on college and a business degree. I hope to be accepted at Duke, and
maybe play football.
My friends excite me, we enjoy each other. But we are shy when it comes to girls. No girls have entered our lives how do we advance? We need start to experiencing what life has to offer.
This lake I have adventured to has a girl’s retreat. A summer religionist camp for girls in their teen age years. They learn to boat, fish, camping and being one with nature while learning more about God and his teaching.
Since I accidentally found this place I have revisited a few times. I have viewed the camp from a distance and have always stayed out of site.
This camp is exciting, named Camp Kickapoo. I do not know how to approach this new found adventure. The site of these girls keep bringing me back as my curiosity grows.
I am quick to tell a few close friends, Bill and Beckham of my discovery. The excitement builds. We scout out the camp we learn they are our age and eager to meet boys.
We take my family’s twelve foot aluminum john boat with a 9.5 Mercury and proceed across the lake at mid-day. To our excitement several girls meet us on their pier. We learn they are from New Jersey. They are here for two weeks, this is the start of their second week.
The head counselor, Miss Becky Johnson, has walked to the dock to greet us. We say we are seniors at the high school. She welcome us and invite us to walk with her, she explains the camp.
Miss Johnson tells us we are welcome on her terms, but she and two others are in charge of the safe keeping of the girls.
We are allowed during the day from 3 pm to 6 pm to visit and enter act with the ladies. We will be supervised by the staff and a close eye shall follow us as we mingle. Manners and respect are paramount.
My friends and I venture over the next day, to get a lay of the land and possibility meet some of the ladies. To our excitement the girls were just as interesting in meeting us. The Miss Johnson again met out boat.” Gentlemen, we have rules, which I have explained, the girls here are 14- to 18-years-old.” The majority are below legal age.
However I will introduce you to the ladies 17 and older . We are introduced to four ladies all cute and physical fit. Miss Johnson invited us back to watch an outside movie tonight at 8 pm. , Bad news bears. She gives us driving directions and the code to pass through the gate.
We are excited we invite another friend Paul to join us. We pack four blankets and picnic boxes and lemonade. As we drive towards the camp we are excited and giggling with no clue on how to act.
Ms. Johnson met us and provide an area with in her view. She even went so far as to par us up after a few questions to each boy, age, sports, future plans, work, college . We were matched four girls four boys.
Our hearts are racing we can not screw this up, this is the greatest opportunity of a lifetime! Do not get ahead of ourselves. Our first contract with women.
We decide with the ladies approval to spread all the blankets together so we can share in each other’s conversation. I thought this was great until I realized we are all playing each against the other!
Missy Johnson, was watching she addressed us and suggested the blankets be moved about eight feet apart to allow independent conversations, to get to know each other. Thank you.
The eight of us had a great few hours together, we learn they only have one more week. We ask to set up an arranged time and date, it has to be approved by Ms Johnson. They all want to come. They will call me and advise.
We receive word that Ms Johnson wants to have a conference with our parents. Shock waves have a crossed the valley floor? What for? Never the less we get two parents to agree to meet with Ms Johnson the next day.
My father and Paul’s father arrive in suit and tie as we do. The four girls are also present. Ms Johnson starts “ these ladies are in my care, they are strong believers in God’s work and teaching . These four women entrusted in my care are virgins, They must return to me in that form boys do you understand?”
The preacher of the camp addressed us young men to express his concern. “God has a way taking care of their own and fell God would watch over this flock.”
It’s 3 p.m. We left the camp in two cars two couples each. We had already established a place on the other side of the lake. We visited the site this morning built a fire pit and collected wood , stored something some hot dogs to cook. Located restroom areas and of course private areas for
each couple. Important we have to return in three hours, we cannot be late.
The girls were well advanced for hill boys, we did not know what to expect! Wild cries, almost like animals, they excited us. We did final settle into four couples.
My lady was Bonnie from Cape May, New Jersey a beach town on the Atlantic Ocean. Bonnie told all about ocean life and boating. She is into God’s teachings and school. Bonnie is 17 has two older brothers and a younger sister. She plans to attend Virginia Tech and study engineering. I love to listen to her talk she is so interesting and seems to be interested in me.
This is a new adventure to be pared with someone who might be attracted to me. We cook some hot dogs and have lunch. We all break apart.
Bonnie and I take a walk along the lake, and just explore each other’s thoughts and interest. We make our way back to our site and find the blanket and lay on our sides just staring at each other. Bonnie leans in and kisses me my heart is racing my first kiss. She is more advanced than I we kiss for several minutes. She pulls away and says “I should not have done that.” I replied, “It was great!”
The time is approaching to leave to have them back on time. As we drive back we are quite not saying much I guess Bonnie like me was processing the afternoon. We arrive back at Camp Kickapoo and I get a hug good bye.
After dropping off the girls we returned to the camp site, to talk and have another hot dog. We all had a wonderful time, but the realization of them leaving in four days was weighing heavy.
Bonnie called me at 9:30pm to she had a really good time and apologized for being so quick to kiss me. She tells me Miss Johnson has told them we will only be allowed to see us one more time before the end of their stay, which will be the last day.
We will only be able to take the camp’s canoes onto the lake in site of the camp. From 3 to 6 p.m.
The last day arrives, Miss Johnson greets us and explains the safety and life jackets must be worn. We push off from the dock we all go in different directions. Bonnie is on the front seat staring at me as I
paddle, she mouths I love you. I am shocked how do I reply? I am not sure about this type of love, we have only seen each other a few times and kissed just once.
As we paddled back to the dock, the preacher is waiting. Boys I understand you all have been gentlemen. I invite you to have dinner with us. Please store the canoes and gear, wash up and join us in the dining hall.
As I enter to hall Bonnie is waiting she takes my hand and leads me to my seat next to hers. The preacher says “now bow your heads”. “Dear lord we have many things to be thankful for, our health, food for our bodies and introducing us to these four young men who have become our friends amen.”
Bonnie is holding my hand under the table.
Gentle after dinner you will be allowed to say good bye for 20 minutes. Then, the girls must pack the bus leaves at 6:30 a.m.
Bonnie and I walk down to the lake holding hands talking and sharing. She says again I love you and I answered the same. We promise to call and exchange emails and face time. This is our senior year we need to enjoy ourselves and seek our on level in high school. If we are still interested in each other I will plan to be back at Camp Kickapoo next summer. She leans in a gives me a good bye kiss, which I will always remember.
As we walk back to the dining hall I tell her, “This has been the best week of my life.”
