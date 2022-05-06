During its regular meeting Monday, April 25, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to continue operating the Bedford County Nursing Home as a county department.
Their vote came a week after a special-called public hearing regarding the potential sale of the nursing home to a private buyer.
“This is why we have public hearings. The board received impactful comments from the community, and that feedback was important to them in their decision-making process. They listened and processed what they heard, ultimately making the decision to keep the nursing home operating as a county department,” said County Administrator Robert Hiss.
At the public hearing April 18, supervisors listened as 22 people speak out against the proposed deal, citing the long history of the nursing home in the community as well as concerns about maintaining the facility’s quality environment.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.