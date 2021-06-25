Smith Mountain Lake Association
The 2021 Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Monitoring season opened during the week of May 23. Water samples, algae filters and water clarity readings from 84 sites around the lake were collected by our fleet of 58 volunteers and were submitted to the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab for analysis. Also during the week, scientists from Ferrum College performed bacteria sampling, algae sampling and water temperature depth profiling at various sites around the lake. Key results of this first week of sampling are provided below.
Bacterial Sampling
The first bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted May 25. We are pleased to report that all locations tested were within the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters.
Water Clarity
Water clarity in the lake has improved compared to the same period last year. Measured by a metric known as secchi depth, the average across all sites was 1.74 meters during the first sampling week this year, a significant improvement over the average of 1.45 meters during the first sampling week of last year. Fewer instances of heavy rain this spring are believed to have contributed to the improved water clarity compared to last year.
VDH asks that we remind you of the following:
Do not swim just after heavy rain falls, nor around ducks, geese and other birds, farm animals or wildlife.
Avoid getting water in your mouth or up your nose.
Do not swim with open wounds or sores.
Everyone should always take a shower after being in the water.
The VDH maintains that no body of water in Virginia or elsewhere can ever be deemed completely safe in regard to pathogens that may cause disease. They do not recommend drinking any untreated water from rivers or lakes. The water that is drawn from SML for public drinking water is treated by the Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility under strict standards for public consumption so it is considered safe for drinking. The Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility is jointly owned by the Bedford Regional Water Authority and the Western Virginia Water Authority.
