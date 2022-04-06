A man charged in a 2019 rape case at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park has reportedly been granted bond after a judge declared a mistrial.
Jorge Luis Pena’s trial was held March 17, but since jurors reportedly were told about co-defendant Sammy Ahmed Hamadeh’s conviction last year, the judge decided that this was a mistake and declared a mistrial. The new trial is scheduled for July 26.
Considering that Pena, now 29, of Roanoke, has been in jail since 2019 and the mistake was not his fault, the judge granted him a secured bond set at $50,000. As condition of bond, Pena reportedly must be supervised and live with his mother, not have contact with the victim and not use alcohol.
Hamadeh, now 25, of Roanoke, had entered a plea agreement June 1, 2021, and avoided a three-day jury trial on two counts of rape in connection to the June 25, 2019, incident at the Franklin County park located at 1480 Park Way Avenue, Moneta.
He reportedly pleaded no contest to one of the rape charges, giving him a 30-year sentence with all but nine years (including the two he has served) suspended.
Pena also was charged with two counts of rape but has maintained his innocence.
According to previous information on the case reported in the Smith Mountain Eagle, the victim, a then-19-year-old college student, said she visited a semi-private cove at the park with four other people. The woman said she and others in the group were drinking and smoking marijuana. Under questioning, the woman said her speech was slurred and she was unable to walk a straight line.
According to the victim, two members of the group left the area, leaving her alone with Pena and Hamadeh. The woman claimed Pena kissed her and began having sex with her on a partially submerged picnic table.
After an onlooker called in the incident, deputies responded and located a female who reported that she had been raped.
She advised that the assailant had fled into a wooded area near the beach. Additional agencies, including the Virginia Conservation Police and Virginia State Police, responded to the scene and assisted with the search of the suspect.
A sergeant with the Virginia Conservation Police was able locate the male suspect following a brief search of the wooded area. Additional investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that two females and three males had arrived at the park together. The subjects involved were all consuming alcohol.
At some point, two of the males allegedly sexually assaulted one of the females.
