Boat club to hold Winter Workshop

SML Antique & Classic Boat Club is inviting those with any interest in antique boats to attend its Winter Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14, and meet others that share that interest.
In addition to learning about the club, presenters will cover topics that apply to operating, maintaining and repairing antique boats.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the heated workshop of Alan and Jean Frederick at 1100 Oakshire Lane, Wirtz.
The $10 cost includes coffee and donuts in the morning and lunch around noon. Participants are asked to bring a folding chair to ensure ample seating.
For further chapter information, contact Chapter President John Coffman at 443-204-6500 or email: jecoffman@verizon.net.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.