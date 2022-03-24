The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Bedford Town Police, Fire/Rescue and Waste Management will host a series of events that offer document shredding and prescription drug-take back disposal.
This event is at no cost; however, the sheriff’s office is accepting donations of pet food for the Bedford Animal Shelter and canned nonperishable food for a local Christian ministry.
The event dates and locations are as follows:
• March 26, Bedford Elementary School
• April 30, Jefferson Forest High School
• May 21, Moneta Food Lion
Hours of operations for all events are 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Those who have questions may contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800.
