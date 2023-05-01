The Booker T. Washington Legacy Dinner and Silent Auction is held annually to raise funds to support the Booker T. Washington National Monument located in Hardy and to support a scholarship fund for Franklin County High School students. It’s also an opportunity for the community to join together and celebrate the accomplishments of a man who made such a lasting impact on breaking down barriers.
Booker T. Washington was one of the last major black leaders bord into slavery. He epitomized the American ideal of a self-made man, escaping poverty through relentless work and pursuit of education, achieving international fame. Among his many accomplishments, Washington founded the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama in 1881. The black-run institution was designed to prove the worth of African Americans through self improvement, education, moral uplift and skilled labor. In fact, the bricks used to construct Tuskegee were made by the first students.
The 2023 dinner and silent auction was held on April 22nd at the Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center in Wirtz with more than 290 guests attending. This year marked the 13th year the dinner and silent auction were held, which started in 2010 with less than 100 attending.
“Raising funds for Booker T. Washington National Monument and its efforts is one of the important purposes of the legacy dinner,” said Cindy Robertson, the Legacy Dinner Chair and at-large board member of the national monument. “But it’s more than that. It’s about promoting goodwill in the community through education of Washington’s efforts. A lot of people in Franklin County don’t know his story. This is an opportunity to share it.”
The legacy dinner is organized by The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument. In addition to a dinner prepared by the staff of the Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center, a silent auction was held to complement the fundraising efforts in addition to the $30 per person dinner. Local businesses and individuals donated items for the silent auction ranging from artwork, homemade quilts, gift baskets and books, to name a few.
The Reverend Cora Harvey Armstrong, an ordained minister who has been a favorite gospel performer a celebrations and festivals across the country, was one of several who provided entertainment for the large crowd, singing one of Booker T. Washington’s most cherished songs, “Precious Lord Take My Hand.”
For more information, email friendsofbowa@gmail.com or visit friendsofbowa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.