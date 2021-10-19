The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) invites members of the community to a public meeting to learn more about the Bedford/Franklin Regional Passenger Rail Stop Study.
The Informational Open House will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in-person or virtually:
• In-person: Bedford Area Welcome Center, 816 Burks Hill Road in Bedford. Registration not required for in-person attendance.
• Virtual option: This meeting will be conducted using electronic communications, with the primary location being at the address listed above. Register in advance to attend virtually.
DRPT will present results of the study:
• Preliminary station concept
• Ridership forecasts
• Estimates of probable cost
Project background: The Bedford/Franklin Regional Passenger Rail Stop Study is built upon previous efforts to study a potential Amtrak stop in the Town of Bedford. The study developed a conceptual design and cost estimate for station-area infrastructure improvements necessary to provide Amtrak service, and analyzed potential ridership, considering two years of data from the Washington-Roanoke state-sponsored Amtrak service.
Along with public input, this information helped gauge the effectiveness of a potential rail stop investment at Bedford to improve passenger mobility in the commonwealth. The study was led by DRPT in cooperation with representatives from Bedford and Franklin Counties, the Town of Bedford, Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.
DRPT stated that it is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of its services on the basis of race, color or national origin as protected by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. DRPT will also provide reasonable accommodations and interpretive services for persons who require special assistance to participate in this public involvement opportunity as required by the ADA.
For accommodations, additional information, or to file a complaint, please contact our Title VI Compliance Officer at 804-786-4440, 600 E. Main Street, Suite 2102, in Richmond, Virginia, or visit www.drpt.virginia.gov.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation DRPT’s mission is to improve the mobility of people and goods while expanding transportation choices in the commonwealth through rail, public transportation and commuter services.
