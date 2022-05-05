On Saturday, May 21 (Armed Forces Day), the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford invites the public to help “Pack the Convoy” with supplies for currently deployed service members.
From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Memorial’s 1942 WC-53 Dodge Carryall and a Virginia National Guard Humvee will be parked in front of the Overlord Arch and packed with donated items to fill care packages.
Make a donation to receive $2 off Memorial admission. Items also will be collected at the ticket booth for those not wishing to visit the Memorial. Visit www.dday.org/packtheconvoy for a suggested item list.
May 21 also marks the start of the Memorial’s participation in the annual Blue Star Museums program. From Armed Forces Day through Labor Day (Sept. 5), active-duty service members and up to five family members receive free Memorial admission.
See www.dday.org/visiting for program eligibility and other participating sites.
