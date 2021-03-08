The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is alerting customers that they are delaying the start of the new boat ramp fee that went into effect Jan. 1.
The fee was enacted by legislation at the 2020 General Assembly. It would have applied to those who did not already hold a boating registration, fishing license, hunting license or access permit (who were exempted, along with those under age 17). For the affected individuals, the fee was to be four dollars per day, or $23 annually.
During the 2021 General Assembly, the legislature determined to extend the effective date of the new fee until July 1, 2022, in order to allow DWR to work with stakeholders to determine the best means for funding these recreational access sites while avoiding unintended consequences for outfitters, education providers and those to whom the fee could pose an economic hardship.
DWR anticipates assembling a group of interested stakeholders in the coming months, with a report of the group’s findings to be issued by Dec. 1.
